We Rate Billionaires

Bill Gates

Age:
58
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$76bn
CompanyMicrosoft
IndustryTechnology-Computer
( Software)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Carlos Slim Helu

Carlos Slim Helu

Age:
74
Citizenship
Mexico
Region:
Latin America
Net Worth$72bn
CompanyTelmex
IndustryMedia
( Communications)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Amancio Ortega

Amancio Ortega

Age:
77
Citizenship
Spain
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$64bn
CompanyZara
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(Fashion)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Age:
83
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$58.2bn
CompanyBerkshire Hathaway
IndustryConsumer
( Finance)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison

Age:
69
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$48bn
CompanyOracle
IndustryTechnology-Computer
( software)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
David Koch

David Koch

Age:
73
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$40bn
CompanyKoch industries
IndustryDiversified financial
( Oil refining)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Charles Koch

Charles Koch

Age:
78
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$40bn
CompanyKoch industries
IndustryDiversified financial
( Oil refining)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Sheldon Adelson

Sheldon Adelson

Age:
80
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$38bn
CompanyLas Vegas Sands
IndustryReal Estate
( casinos)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Christy Walton

Christy Walton

Age:
59
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$36.7bn
CompanyWalmart
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
( retail)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Jim Walton

Jim Walton

Age:
66
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$34.7bn
CompanyWalmart
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(retail)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Liliane Bettencourt

Liliane Bettencourt

Age:
91
Citizenship
France
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$34.5bn
CompanyL'Oreal
IndustryConsumer
(cosmetics)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Stefan Persson

Stefan Persson

Age:
66
Citizenship
Sweden
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$34.4bn
Company H&M
IndustryConsumer
( fashion)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Alice Walton

Alice Walton

Age:
64
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$34.3bn
CompanyWalmart
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(retail)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
S. Robson Walton

S. Robson Walton

Age:
70
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$34.2bn
CompanyWalmart
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(retail)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault

Age:
64
Citizenship
France
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$33.5bn
CompanyLVMH
IndustryConsumer
(luxury goods)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg

Age:
72
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$33bn
CompanyBloomberg
IndustryMedia
( finance)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Larry Page

Larry Page

Age:
40
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$32.3bn
CompanyGoogle
IndustryTechnology-Computer
( technology)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

Age:
50
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$32bn
CompanyAmazon
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
( technology)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin

Age:
40
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$31.8bn
CompanyGoogle
IndustryTechnology-Computer
( technology)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Li Ka-shing

Li Ka-shing

Age:
85
Citizenship
Hong Kong
Region:
East Asia
Net Worth$31bn
CompanyCheung Kong
IndustryDiversified financial
(real estate)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Age:
29
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$28.5bn
Company Facebook
IndustryTechnology-Computer
( technology)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Michele Ferrero

Michele Ferrero

Age:
88
Citizenship
Italy
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$26.5bn
CompanyFerrero spa
IndustryConsumer
(chocolates)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Age:
56
Citizenship
Nigeria
Region:
Sub-Saharan Africa
Net Worth$25bn
CompanyDangote Group
IndustryConstrution
(commodities (sugar, cement flour))
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Theo and Karl Albrecht

Theo and Karl Albrecht

Age:
-1
Citizenship
Germany
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$25bn
CompanyAldi
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(groceries)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Karl Albrecht

Karl Albrecht

Age:
94
Citizenship
Germany
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$25bn
CompanyAldi Sud
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(groceries)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Carl Icahn

Carl Icahn

Age:
78
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$24.5bn
CompanyIcahn Enterprises
IndustryDiversified financial
(investment (via holding company))
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
George Soros

George Soros

Age:
83
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$23bn
CompanySoros Fund Management
IndustryHedge funds
(hedge funds)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
David Thomson

David Thomson

Age:
56
Citizenship
Canada
Region:
North America
Net Worth$22.6bn
CompanyThomson Corporation (now Thomson Reuters)
IndustryMedia
(media)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Lui Che Woo

Lui Che Woo

Age:
84
Citizenship
Hong Kong
Region:
East Asia
Net Worth$22bn
CompanyK. Wah Group
IndustryReal Estate
(construction, hotels, gaming)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Dieter Schwarz

Dieter Schwarz

Age:
74
Citizenship
Germany
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$21.1bn
CompanySchwarz Group
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(groceries)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud

Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Alsaud

Age:
58
Citizenship
Saudi Arabia
Region:
Middle East/North Africa
Net Worth$20.4bn
CompanyKingdom Holding Company
IndustryDiversified financial
(construction/real estate/banking)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars

Age:
74
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$20bn
CompanyMars, Incorperated
IndustryConsumer
(candy)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Forrest Mars, Jr.

Forrest Mars, Jr.

Age:
82
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$20bn
CompanyMars, Incorperated
IndustryConsumer
(candy)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
John Mars

John Mars

Age:
77
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$20bn
CompanyMars, Incorperated
IndustryConsumer
(candy)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Jorge Paulo Lemann

Jorge Paulo Lemann

Age:
74
Citizenship
Brazil
Region:
Latin America
Net Worth$19.7bn
CompanyAmbev
IndustryConsumer
(investment banking/beer)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Lee Shau Kee

Lee Shau Kee

Age:
86
Citizenship
Hong Kong
Region:
East Asia
Net Worth$19.6bn
CompanyHenderson Land Development
IndustryDiversified financial
(real estate)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Steve Ballmer

Steve Ballmer

Age:
57
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$19.3bn
CompanyMicrosoft
IndustryTechnology-Computer
(technology)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Theo Albrecht, Jr.

Theo Albrecht, Jr.

Age:
63
Citizenship
Germany
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$19.3bn
CompanyAldi Nord
IndustryRetail, Restaurant
(groceries)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Leonardo Del Vecchio

Leonardo Del Vecchio

Age:
78
Citizenship
Italy
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$19.2bn
Company?Luxottica
IndustryConsumer
(glasses)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Len Blavatnik

Len Blavatnik

Age:
56
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$18.7bn
CompanyRenova Group
IndustryDiversified financial
(aluminum, oil)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
John Walton

John Walton

Age:
55
Citizenship
United States
Region:
North America
Net Worth$18.7bn
CompanyWalmart
IndustryConsumer
( retail)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Age:
56
Citizenship
India
Region:
South Asia
Net Worth$18.6bn
CompanyReliance
IndustryEnergy
(textiles)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
Alisher Usmanov

Alisher Usmanov

Age:
60
Citizenship
Russia
Region:
Europe
Net Worth$18.6bn
CompanyMetalloinvest
IndustryNon-consumer industrial
(metals)
Inherited WealthYes
Founded Own CompanyNo
