We Rate Billionaires

Billionaires already own much of our media. Now some seek to control and pressure journalists too.

This world may hold vast inequalities of wealth, but we can build voting sites too!

Pick your favourite billionaire - or vote down the ones you like least! ..or, more usefully, why not join a campaign that seeks to redress inequality, like Oxfam's?*

* note: this site is mine and has no connection to Oxfam. Data sourced from CORGIS Data Project and is a little out of date.. but that's not really the point, is it? Images from Bing images